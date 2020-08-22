Police Report Two Area Overdoses

Vermont State Police — Two Arrested in Orange Overdose with Death Resulting

Vermont State Police apprehended Thomas Partlow, 32, of Barre, on August 21 for selling heroin to a man who subsequently died as a result of consuming the illegal drug. His arrest followed two months of investigation.

Police were called to a home on Richardson Road in Orange on June 5 to find Jeffrey Cameron, 29, of Orange, had died. It was determined Cameron’s death was caused by an overdose of heroin that contained fentanyl, according to a police report.



After more than two months of investigation, and with the assistance of the Barre City Police Department, Bridget Huckins, 27, of Barre, was taken into custody on August 20. She is charged with selling or dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. Huckins was arraigned in Washington Superior Court, where she was held for lack of $15,000 bail and was not to be released except to a court-approved person, the report states.

Bridget Huckins. Photo courtesy of Vermont State Police.

In the course of the ongoing investigation, Thomas Partlow was also identified as a suspect who facilitated the sale of heroin to the victim. Partlow was not located initially, and an arrest warrant was issued by the court for the charge of selling or dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. In the afternoon of August 21, Partlow was taken into custody without incident. Partlow was arraigned in Washington Superior Court where he was ordered held for lack of $25,000 bail. Partlow was also not to be released except to a court-approved adult.

Berlin Police Department — Overdose at Hilltop Inn

The Berlin Police Department was called to a reported overdose at the Hilltop Inn on August 21. Police investigated the situation and arrested Benjamin Currier, 31, of Berlin, for selling a depressant to another male. Currier was cited into Washington Criminal Court Division on August 27 to answer to the charges. No name was given for the victim nor was his condition released.

State Overdose Rate Up Over Last Year

Fatal Overdoses are up this year compared to last year, according to a July report from the Vermont Department of Health. That report states that as of May 2020, there were 61 accidental fatal overdoses compared to 41 as of May 2019. 80% of the 2020 overdoses involved fentanyl.

The nonfatal opiod overdose rate is up as well — from 27.5 per 10,000 Emergency Department visits in 2019 to 29.3 per 10,000 emergency visits in 2020.



