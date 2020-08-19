Police Called to Fatal Shooting in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD — The Vermont State Police is investigating the death by gunshot of a man in his 70s reported the morning of August 19.

Police received a call at 6:06 a.m. requesting emergency help at a home on Sunset Drive. When police arrived, they found a man, who was deceased, inside the home.

The incident has been deemed a homicide, and investigation into the shooting is in its preliminary stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Story continues below

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

Updates will be provided when additional information is available.