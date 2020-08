Rufus is a bashful boy looking for a life of luxury. Originally a cat used for breeding, and not given the options to act like a cat, we hope to find him a home that will give him an indoor-only experience full of TLC at his own pace. He has met other cats in our colony room, and is doing fine with them. He has not met any dogs or children, and would probably prefer a life without them.

1589 Vt. Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org