Pet of the Week

Marvin is a big boy who wants a home that he can rule!

He’s a bigger boy who needs guidance from his owner to help him get to a healthy weight.

He is familiar with other felines and canines, but will bully them if the personalities are not a match.

Just like any king, he would like a big place to explore, and for everything to be on his terms. Marvin does not want to live with children. Marvin was brought to Central Vermont Humane Society when his owner went through some life challenges that affected the living situation.

