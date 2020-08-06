Pet of the Week

Kiko is an older gal who seeks a life of luxury for her golden years. She has a gorgeous, long-haired coat and a soft purr. She seeks petting and will get up in your lap once she

gets to know her human friends. She came to Central Vermont Humane Society because she’s been unhappy with the canine in the home for years, and now another big change in the household is just too much to manage. She’s familiar with being an indoor-only cat who prefers no children or canines in her new home. She wouldn’t mind being the only cat; she’s tolerating her feline roommates here, but asks if there are other cats in her new home, for them to be older like her, and not be in her face.

1589 Vt. Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org