Swimming and picnics, hiking and tea outside! But for toads, frogs, and spotted and Jefferson salamanders, many still in aquatic larval stages in vernal or semi-permanent pools, it’s a race from gills to lungs, to life on ground, as waters reach extreme lows. I’ve been checking the beautiful woodland pool here daily, and although some salamander larvae have gradually resorbed external gills, many have not! And the waters get lower! Another reason to pray for rain and welcome it when it comes.