NAMI Vermont Offers Family-to-Family Classes in September

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont), will be educating and offering support to those with family members who live with a mental health condition. This “life-changing” program is offered across Vermont. In addition to helping with the everyday challenges that might be expected to the friends and family of those living with a mental illness, the classes provide up-to-date research surrounding mental illness. Classes run for eight weeks and will begin at 7 pm Tuesday, September 22. Attendance in all eight classes is expected if you register.

This program aims to educate families about a variety of mental health diagnoses such as schizophrenia, major depression, bipolar disorder, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, borderline personality disorder, and co-occurring mental health and addiction conditions. The class offers up-to-date information about wellness and recovery, treatment options, whole health modalities, and other psychosocial options. Not only are participants taught how to empathize and understand the person living with a mental health condition, but they will also learn how to address their own needs, coping with worry, stress and emotional overload.

This unique and helpful class is 8 weeks long, occurring once weekly, free of charge, and beginning September 22, using Zoom. Family-to-Family is registered on SAMHSA’s list of evidence-based programs. Registration for the class is required and can be found at namivt.org or by calling 800-639-6480. This course is offered in part by a grant by the Vermont Department of Mental Health.