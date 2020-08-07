Montpelier Alive’s Art Walk, supported by Northfield Savings Bank, returns August 7!

Montpelier is bursting with art and creativity and Montpelier Alive’s Art Walk, supported by Northfield Savings Bank, is the perfect way to enjoy it! Art Walk provides a fun and casual way to experience art, meet local artists, and explore downtown shops, restaurants, and galleries.



Start at any venue and stop by as many participating venues as you like.

While our August Art Walk will be smaller than usual, we are excited to have a mild “return to normalcy” and for the opportunity to get out in our community and enjoy art together, safely.



Venues are taking appropriate precautions to ensure your health and safety, and we ask that you do the same. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, have potentially been exposed, or have travelled outside of a non-quarantine county in the last 14 days, please do not participate in Art Walk. Please follow all guidance provided by venues, and remember that masks are required indoors at all venues and outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained.



Thank you to Northfield Savings Bank for supporting the arts in our community!

CONCERTS!

The Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Summer Concert Series is Montpelier Alive’s series of FREE and fun lunch-time concerts! Join us for a diverse lineup of local and regional acts that are sure to delight! Bring a takeout lunch from one of our wonderful downtown restaurants and enjoy!

Concerts will be in Christ Church Courtyard each Thursday at noon, starting August 20 and running through September 24.

We are excited to bring back the Brown Bag Concert Series in 2020. Please note that for everyone’s safety, capacity will be limited and all attendees will be required to undergo temperature checks and health screenings and provide contact information. Masks and physical distancing are required.

Christ Church donates the use of their courtyard space, but this program is not sponsored by the church and they assume no liability.

Latest Updates from Montpelier Alive:

Businesses in bold are among the nearly 70 local businesses that have signed on to The Montpelier Way Pledge to keep their employees and customers safe as they re-open. Learn more about their commitment to you at www.themontpelierway.com.

Alpenglow Fitness is now offering an outdoor class at Campe Meads in Middlesex. Friday Mornings at 7:25 am. Bring your own mat and weights. All fitness levels are welcome.



Artisans Hand is now open for in-person shopping Tuesday-Friday 12-5pm and Saturday 10am-5pm.



Bailey Road is having a sidewalk sale this weekend, Friday and Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.



Julio’s Cantina has increased their patio dining by adding a parklet. Call 802-229-9348 to make a reservation.



Kellogg-Hubbard Library is now open Mondays and Wednesdays from 2-7pm and Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10am-3pm. Curbside pickup will be available inside the building. Items can be picked up at the circulation desk. Outdoor pickup is available upon request.



Manghis Bread is now open for curbside pickup (front step) orders only. Call 802-223-3676 to order and arrange pickup. Bring exact change or a check. They do not accept credit/debit cards.



Three Penny Taproom’s parklet is open Wednesday and Thursday 3-8pm and Friday and Saturday 3-9pm. Call 802-223-8277 after 2pm to reserve your table.



The Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) is holding an art contest for kids and teens this summer. VNRC invites Vermont youth to submit original artwork for a chance to win prizes and appear in our 2020 year-end brochure. More details at https://vnrc.org/artcontest/.