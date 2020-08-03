Missing Person with Ties to Montpelier – UPDATE- VSP: Velander found safe and sound.

Police are seeking information leading to the recovery of a missing person from Glover with ties to Montpelier. Jennifer L. Velander, 46, was reported missing Saturday, August 2, around 10:30 p.m. by a family/household member. Velander was reported to have left her residence on the County Road in Glover around 3:30 p.m. in her 2017 silver Nissan Versa bearing Vermont registration EAW255. She has lived in the Montpelier area in the past, and often visits there. She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 250 pounds, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She often wears dark rimmed glasses. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink undershirt, and a gray zip-up shirt. She has not had contact with any family members since 3:30, and it is unlike her to disappear for such a long duration. If seen, please notify the Vermont State Police Derby barracks at 334-8881.