Heard on the Street: Railroad Crossing Work Continues

Barre Street was closed Thursday between The Barr Hill Distillery entrance and S&R Services as installation of a new rail crossing continued. The work should be completed by Friday at the latest, said Kurt Motyka, deputy director of the Montpelier Department of Public Works.

While the project will still require some disruption of traffic during repaving and the installation of crossing signals, Motyka expects that complete closure to through traffic will not be necessary after this week. “Those operations should be manageable with one-way traffic,” he said.

The Vermont Rail Systems project was originally scheduled to be completed during June, but a shortage of wooden rail ties delayed construction. The resurrection of the rail right-of-way was planned to accommodate shipment of granite from quarries in Barre Town, because the cost of repairing two bridges on the current rail line was prohibitive, VRS officials explained in May.