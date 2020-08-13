Heard on the Street August 12

Jhasmine Lamb Leaves City Hall

Jhasmine Lamb worked her last day as executive assistant to the City Manager on August 5. She is headed back to Alaska to be with her family, according to Assistant City Manager Cameron Niedermayer. Lamb was hired last December. She replaced Jamie Granfield Carroll.

Barre City Councilor Ericka Reil Receives National Award

Ericka Reil received the National Council on Independent Living Region 1 Advocacy Award. The award is for her dedication to promoting the rights of people with disabilities and advancing the independent living movement. It was presented July 22 during a virtual ceremony. Normally it would have been presented during a banquet in Washington, D.C. as part of the National Council on Independent Living’s Annual Conference. Reil has worked at the Vermont Center for Independent Living for 17 years, most recently as advocacy coordinator.

Route 100B Bridge in Moretown to Close

A section of Vermont Route 100B in Moretown will be closed beginning August 17 to allow for bridge repair. It is expected the closure will last approximately 60 days. Detours will be necessary. Route 100 to Route 2 to Route 100B or the reverse, depending on which direction you are traveling.