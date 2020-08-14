Governor Phil Scott Extends State of Emergency to September 15

MONTPELIER – Governor Phil Scott today announced that the COVID-19 State of Emergency has been extended to September 15, 2020, as well as additional local discretion for gathering size limits and liquor sales.

“We’ve made tremendous progress since this pandemic started and have suppressed the virus even as we’ve reopened much of the economy,” said Governor Scott. “We should be proud of what we’ve done but given what the rest of the country is facing, every one of us must stay vigilant to protect the gains we’ve made. This means wearing a mask when around those you don’t live with, staying six feet apart, washing your hands a lot, staying home when you’re sick and following our travel guidance.”

The latest order enables cities and towns to enact stricter local limits for gathering sizes than those established by the State. Municipalities may also mandate shorter hours for the sale of alcohol by bars and clubs than those set forth by the Department of Liquor and Lottery.

“As college students begin to return to Vermont, I believe giving our towns – especially the college towns – some additional mitigation measures to work with is the right thing to do,” said Governor Scott.

Additionally, the Department of Motor Vehicles will develop processes for temporary electronic plates and permits that will be valid for up to 60 days.

“Our response has been one of the most comprehensive and effective in the U.S., and while we know we may see additional cases in the fall, we’ll continue to adapt our approach based on new facts, the data we track in real time, and the input of our world-class health experts,” added Governor Scott.

