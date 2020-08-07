Get Involved with Your Co-op! Apply. Nominate. Run.

MONTPELIER — Right now, there are three ways you can get involved with Hunger Mountain Co-op in creating and sustaining a dynamic community of healthy individuals, sustainable local food systems and thriving cooperative commerce.

Apply for a Community Grant

The Hunger Mountain Cooperative Community Fund grants provide financial support to central Vermont businesses, organizations, and initiatives aligned with its mission. Awards range from $100 to $2,500, and priority is given to smaller-scale projects that support local food systems. Since 2011, the Co-op’s Community Fund has distributed a total of $58,502 through 52 grants.

Nominate Someone for a Community Award

The Hunger Mountain Cooperative Community Award will be presented to a Hunger Mountain Co-op member, customer, vendor, employee, council member, or community member for their contributions to our cooperative community and the advancement of our mission. Last year, the Co-op honored Allison Levin of Community Harvest of Central Vermont, as the first winner of its Cooperative Community Award. Allison has done incredible work helping to address food insecurity in our community through organizing gleaning activities.

Run for the Co-op’s Council (board of directors)

Council service is critical to Hunger Mountain Co-op’s success, and there will be several open seats in this year’s election. Learn more by joining an online information session on Monday, August 10, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., Monday, August 31, from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., or Thursday, September 3, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Or visit hungermountain.coop to watch a pre-recorded info session.

Story continues below

The application deadline for grants, the community award, and running for council are due Tuesday, September 8.

To learn more, visit https://hungermountain.coop/2020/06/16/apply-nominate-run/, email info@hungermontain.coop, or call at (802) 262-3202