Farmers Market Moving to Tax Building Parking Lot

MONTPELIER — It looks like the Capital City Farmers Market is moving again.
Effective September 12, and for the remainder of the season, the market will be held at the 133 State Street parking lot, according to Market Manager Keri Ryan. This building houses the Vermont Department of Taxes.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this summer’s market was conducted in a different manner from previous years, where crowds of people moved freely from vendor to vendor, lining up closely, and huddling around offerings. This year, only 10 people are allowed in at a time, and the market is roped off with a ‘gatekeeper’ at the front allowing people in when others go out.
Also, social distancing and masks are required at all times. The market opened May 2 at 2 Taylor Street across from the Montpelier multi-modal transportation hub.
The market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.All questions about our Market and this summer’s operations, kindly send an email to us at manager@montpelierfarmersmarket.com.
