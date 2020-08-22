Downtown Business News – Information from Montpelier Alive



Latest Updates – from Montpelier Alive

Businesses in bold are among the nearly 70 local businesses that have signed on to The Montpelier Way Pledge to keep their employees and customers safe as they re-open. Learn more about their commitment to you at www.themontpelierway.com. Alla Vita is open for in-person shopping, indoor and outdoor seating and takeout.

Delish will be closed for a staycation Tuesday, August 18th -Sunday, August 23rd.

Pho Capital is now offering outdoor dining.

Langdon Street Tavern is open for outdoor dining.

It’s time to register for one of Notion Fabric & Crafts virtual sewing classes. Notion is offering Intro to Knit Fabrics, Sew Clothes with Confidence and Sew with Confidence. Classes start on September 28th.

Zutano is open for expanded hours this week 11am-4pm, Tuesday-Saturday for a 20% off all summer styles sale.





Updates from Montpelier Alive:



The Hunger Mountain Coop Brown Bag Summer Concert Series is Montpelier Alive’s series of FREE and fun lunch-time concerts! Join us for a diverse lineup of local and regional acts that are sure to delight! Bring a takeout lunch from one of our wonderful downtown restaurants and enjoy!



Concerts will be in Christ Church Courtyard each Thursday at noon, running through September 24.



We are excited to bring back the Brown Bag Concert Series in 2020. Please note that for everyone’s safety, capacity will be limited and all attendees will be required to undergo temperature checks and health screenings and provide contact information. Masks and physical distancing are required.

August 27 – A2VT Sponsored by Crosshair Communications

September 3 – Mikahely Sponsored by Edward Jones

September 10 – Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey

September 17 – Shellhouse – Sponsored by Central VT New Directions Coalition

September 24 – Allison Mann – Sponsored by Wilschek Iarrapiano Law Office



Christ Church donates the use of their courtyard space, but this program is not sponsored by the church and they assume no liability.



About the Artists:



A2VT: Representing Somalia, Tanzania and Burundi and currently living in Burlington, Vermont, A2VT synthesizes their native African musical and dance roots with Western pop and Hip Hop sensibilities. Their songs, performed in up to eight unique languages, reflect their journey from Africa to America, and celebrate the musical collision of two continents and the party that ensues!



Mikahely hails from the beautiful island of Madagascar, but his music is out of this world! A self-taught musician, he draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique sound on guitar and valiha (a zither-like instrument made from bamboo). Having toured in Madagascar and Europe, he now brings his music to new audiences in the United States. He is also featured in the documentary Guitar Madagascar.



Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey: Award-winning songwriter Patti Casey tells honest and quirkly tales of everyday life. Patti is a master of simple, pure vocal understatement. She is a prolific songwriter and has perfected her own New England-flavored bluegrassy style, one that shines equally with welcome, familiar sounds as well as undeniable originality. She has appeared on Prairie Home Companion, and recently released her fifth solo album, which VPR calls, “the sweetest voice and some of the finest songwriting to come out of Vermont…” Colin McCaffrey is an award-winning songwriter who picks and sings bluegrass, folk, blues, and jazz. Colin performs regionally in northern New England, and tours nationally both as a front man and freelance musician. He works with songwriters and performers such as Allison Mann, Will Patton, Pete Sutherland, Patti Casey, Mark Legrand, Jim Pitman, Sarah Blair, The Sevens, Susannah Clifford Blachly, Lewis Franco, The Clayfoot Strutters, The Stone Cold Roosters, and many more.



SHELLHOUSE is an original Vermont Americana rock band. The band consists of Bob Teer (singer-songwriter/guitarist), Jim Fox (electric guitar), Andrea Teer (vocals, mando), Bob DeFeo (drums) and Marshal Breakstone (bass, vocals). Shellhouse has two albums: Boomerang and Indian Summer. Songs from both albums can be heard regularly on Vermont radio stations. For almost 10 years Shellhouse has played summer concert series and music venues throughout Vermont and is working on a third album. Dan Bolles of Seven Days says this about Shellhouse: “fans of smartly conceived rock will find a lot to like.”



Allison Mann is very happy to have this opportunity to sing, especially during this unusual time, and especially with Colin McCaffrey, with whom she has had the joy of performing off and on since 1992. Allison has performed at Discover Jazz Fest, Mid-Summer Fest, Vermont clubs and restaurants, weddings and, most recently, at Studio C on Langdon Street in Montpelier. Allison is focused deeply on the physical process of making vocal sound—of creating one’s own unique sound by developing physical strength and grounding to support the free flow of energy and breath to create and shape sound. She often hopes the audience enjoys her music as much as she enjoys the experience of creating it.

She says, “for this performance, in celebration of Black Lives Matter, Colin and I will be performing songs by Black composers, and highlighting tunes of Thomas Wrights “Fats” Waller. His contributions to the American Jazz repertoire include Ain’t Misbehavin’, Honeysuckle Rose, and Ain’t Nobody’s Business. Several biographers also provide evidence that other well-known tunes (Sunnyside of the Street and I Can’t Give You Anything but Love, for example) were composed by Waller, sold for fast cash at a tight moment, then later published under another name. We will be offering these songs to you on September 24th. We hope you can join us.”



Thank you to our underwriting sponsor, Hunger Mountain Co-op, and to all our concert sponsors, musicians, and attendees! Special thanks to Fred Wilbur for booking all our wonderful acts!



