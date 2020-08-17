Cashier Foils Would-be Armed Robber. Police Seek Help Finding Suspect

A supposedly armed woman left empty handed after attempting to stick up the Champlain Farms store in Waterbury August 16 at around 9:15 p.m.

Trooper Jacob Fox of the Middlesex barracks reported that Vermont State Police responded to an armed robbery at the store on 1 Main Street. The store employee said a female with blonde hair, wearing an oversized brown jacket and a blue shirt covering her face entered the store. She handed over a note saying “give me all the money in the register or you’re going to get hurt.” The suspect had one hand in her pocket.

Cashier Jessica Hamel told The Bridge the reason she did not immediately comply was that she got angry. “She had her hand in her pocket and I just got mad,” Hamel said on August 17. “I didn’t know how I would react in a situation like that. When she put the note in front of me, I got angry and said, ‘are you kidding me?'”

But when the disguised woman started getting aggressive, Hamel started to follow orders. “She started slapping the counter and yelling,” Hamel said

Story continues below

At that point, Hamel slowly started to take money out of the register, not wanting to take a risk. She tried to drag out the situation until someone else arrived. That person soon did arrive at the door. It was a regular customer who Hamel knew. She yelled. The would-be robber threw up her hands, removed her face covering and said, “never mind,” before running out the door. Hamel said she fled on foot in the direction of Stowe Street.

Hamel never actually saw a weapon, nor does she think the woman had a weapon. Hamel said she is not scared to continue working there after this incident. She has been working at Champlain Farms for four months.

The report describes the suspect as being about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with tan skin, and in her late 40s or early 50s.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Fox at the Middlesex Barracks 802-229-9181