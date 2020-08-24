Barre Man Found Dead in Apparent Drowning

A Barre Man was found dead in the Winooski River in Moretown Sunday, August 21, during a fishing trip with his mother, police have reported.

Vermont State Police got a call at 2:43 p.m. requesting help finding a missing man near the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Lovers Lane in the town of Moretown, at the Winooski River. When troopers arrived, the victim, Keith Shelden, 52, was located deceased in the Winooski River. The Vermont State Police SCUBA team was activated and responded to assist with the victim’s recovery. Preliminary investigation determined Shelden had been fishing with his mom when he went missing.

The victim’s body was being taken Sunday evening to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.