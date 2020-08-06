Alleged Thief Cited into Court

Vermont State Police cited a 21-year-old woman for stealing items on two occasions from the Billings Mobil Gas Station in Waterbury. According to a report by Trooper Paul Pennoyer, the Middlesex barracks received a report on July 28 at around 2:57 a.m. that a female had stolen multiple items from the establishment. Investigation revealed the person’s identity as being Kaylee Sevene. Then, on August 5 at around 6 p.m., Sevene’s vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted. Sevene was issued a citation to appear in court on September 24 at 8:30 a.m., then she was released.