Racist Graffiti Found at Waterbury Dam

A worker at the Waterbury Dam reported a case of graffiti to Vermont State Police on Wednesday, July 1. Police determined the message to be from a white supremacist hate group, according to a press release.

“The graffiti was painted on the east side of the dam, a location that has little visibility to the public and is not viewable from the water. The graffiti was identified as coming from the hate group Patriot Front and was applied using a stencil, which allows the offender to apply the images quickly then leave. There is no video of the site on the dam where the graffiti was applied, and there are no known witnesses or suspects.”

“The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources on Wednesday afternoon removed the graffiti. A photo showing the section of the dam following the graffiti removal is attached to this release.”

State police informed the Attorney General’s Office under the Bias Incident Reporting System.

According to the Anti-Defamation League on adl.org, the Patriot Front “is a Texas-based alt-right group led by 19-year-old Thomas Ryan Rousseau. The group split from Vanguard America in late August 2017, several months after Vanguard America participated in a white supremacist rally on the capitol steps in Austin, Texas.”

Further, the group “espouses racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ‘ethnic and cultural origin’ of their European ancestors.”

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.