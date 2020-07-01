Police Seek Witnesses to I-89 Car Crash Fatality

Vermont State Police are reporting the death of Fred Seavey, 56, Tuesday, June 30 around 3 p.m. Seavey was driving a 2004 Nissan Altima on Interstate 89, northbound, near mile marker 65 in Waterbury.

Trooper Isaac Merriam of the Middlesex Barracks reports that the Vermont State Police and Waterbury Fire Department were called to a single motor vehicle crash on I-89 North. “The operator/sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 56-year-old Fred Seavey. Seavey was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed Seavey to be traveling north in the passing lane when his vehicle veered off the roadway into the median and collided with a ledge. The Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks is requesting information from any witnesses of this crash.”

The conditions were clear and dry, and Seavey was not wearing a seatbelt. His residence is listed as “transient.”

If you have information, please call 229-9191.