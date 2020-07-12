UPDATE – Elizabeth Mucherino has been found – re: Police Seek Info on Missing Teen

Vermont State Police are seeking information to help locate a Marshfield teenager who went missing Saturday, July 11, at around 9 p.m.

Elizabeth Mucherino, 17, was last seen Saturday evening, July 11, in Marshfield Village in the Town of Marshfield, Vermont. She is reported to have run from her home on Cree Farm Road in Marshfield, at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday.

Elizabeth is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 88 pounds, with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black rain jacket with pink stripes on the sleeves, black or grey shorts, and an old pair of black basketball sneakers.

Anyone with information about Elizabeth’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.