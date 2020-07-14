Police Beat: Police Dealt with Hot Cats, Fireworks, and Human Despair

Items selected from the Montpelier Police Department Media Log, June 29 – July 5. The Bridge tried to stick as closely to original wording as possible, but sometimes edited for clarity.

July 5

Police were called about cats left in a vehicle. The felines were purrrfectly fine.

Someone asked police to check the welfare of a subject sitting at the end of the Main Street Bridge.

A child’s scooter was found at Pitkin Court.

Someone reported a fox on Elm Street.

Police issued a ‘No Trespass’ issue after someone stole something from a store on Memorial Drive.

A bear was reportedly in Blanchard Park.

July 4

32-year-old Ethan Kvasnak of Northfield was arrested for DUI, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and retail theft.

Police received multiple complaints of fireworks being set off, including on Barre Street, Main Street, and River Street.

Someone called to complain of excessive barking on College Street. Police notified the dog owner who quieted the dog.

A suicide was reported on Greenwood Terrace.

July 3

A report was received of fireworks being set off. The suspect was caught in the act and was found to not have a fireworks permit. He turned over his remaining fireworks and was warned for the offense.

An officer checked on a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the roadway at Dog River Road. Determined to be persons working on beekeeping operation adjacent to roadway.

A bear was in the roadway on Gallison Hill Road at Cabot Creamery. It was not there when police arrived.

July 2

A car ran into a deer on Elm Street at Cummings Street.

Someone reported noncompliance of a Montpelier business not following Governor’s executive Stay Safe order regarding mask wearing.

Someone reported a business on Memorial Drive not following the Governor’s Stay Safe executive order regarding wearing masks.

July 1

Police took a person into protective custody for intoxication near Taylor Street on the bike path following a report of assault.

A person was reportedly at the pocket park at Taylor Street with their pants falling down.

A report came in of “transients periodically using a public space to urinate and defecate.”

Patrols of the area will continue.

Someone reported a vehicle stolen on State Street.

June 30

Chief Facos was given a retirement ceremony at National Life.

Police got a report of a male harassing business owners on Main Street.

Someone reported noncompliance of the Governor’s Stay Safe order regarding mask wearing in public business.

Someone reported a dog at large at Bishop Hall on College Street. The owners were counseled and a first offense letter provided by mail.

June 29

Several reports of noncompliance of the Governor’s Stay Safe executive order came into the PD.

Someone reported an individual urinating on the side of a building on Main Street.