Toni is an outgoing gal who was brought to CVHS once she lost her way as a stray kitty. We do not know much about her, but every day she shows us more and more love for attention. She’s doing well in our cat colony rooms with other felines and our staff visitors. Our address is 1589 VT Route 14S, East Montpelier 802-476-3811 www.centralvermonthumane.org