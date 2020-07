Sophisticated Princess Needs a HomeĀ

Princess is an older, sophisticated lady who seeks a palace to call her own, to live out her years in comfort. She is familiar with a quieter home with older folks. She has lived fine with another feline companion, indoors-only, and prefers no canine friends. Princess has just had a feline dental operation to help keep her healthy.

Central Vermont Humane Society is located at 1589 VT-14, East Montpelier, VT. You may contact them by calling 802-476-3811