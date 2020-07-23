Pet of the Week

Acorn came to us when Animal Control had to keep saving him from running loose on paved roads, and his owner did not make changes to keep him safe. He’s young, active, very friendly, and loves to be outside! He’s doing well on leash walks, with a harness; learning not to pull. He definitely has hound in his ancestry, and loves to follow his nose — where ever all the good smells take him! He previously lived with a female dog, is too interested in cats, and is fine around older kids (he’s too jumpy and active for small kids; he mows them over). He’s food motivated, and that is helping with his training, as we help him learn to keep four on the floor, and not pull when on-leash.

1589 VT Route 14S, East Montpelier 802-476-3811 www.centralvermonthumane.org