Meet Terrence! Terrence is an affectionate boy who is looking for a new family to call his own!

He seeks a canine-free household that is on the quiet side, as his last one was too busy for him. He loves to be pet with a glove brush, and to cat nap in a sunny spot in the home.

He is familiar with the indoor-only lifestyle, and can’t wait to explore his new home.

1589 VT Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org