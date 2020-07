Glorious summer days! Too hot, too dry? Wrightsville Beach is quiet and lovely in early morning and late afternoon. The rivers and streams are low but still cool and inviting. Listen to the birds, float on your back and admire the clouds, dig in the sand; take a picnic. And give a prayer for the Rain Gods. When it rains, know that the earth is soaking it up, the underground reservoirs and lakes are re-charging.