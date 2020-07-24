Ice Cream Truck to be Foodbank Fundraiser at Farmers Market

Eye on the Sky weather prediction: Mostly sunny. The meteorologists have confirmed that tomorrow, Saturday, July 25, is the perfect day for ice cream!

And as luck would have it, the Capital City Farmers Market in Montpelier is hosting the Lake Champlain Chocolates/Vermont Creamery Ice Cream Truck to benefit the Vermont Foodbank.

The truck will be serving ice cream from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the market, which is located in the parking lot across from the new Taylor Street multi-modal transportation hub.

A posting from the Farmers Market says, “Help the Vermont Foodbank fight hunger by enjoying an ice cream cone on Saturday, July 25th!”

They are calling it a “Benefit Batch celebration,” and promise to be scooping up a Maple Crème Fraiche and Chocolate Crème Fraiche ice cream. All of the proceeds will benefit the Foodbank.

Champlain Chocolates, Vermont Creamery, and the Capital City Farmers Market are teaming up to raise money for The Vermont Foodbank. Courtesy illustration.

The hope is to raise enough money to provide more than 4,100 meals to people who need it.

Parking is available, but Taylor Street is under construction, so getting around will be different than usual. Masks are required to enter the market, and people are requested to keep six feet apart. If you are feeling sick, please do not enter the market. People with dogs are asked to keep them on a short leash.

For curbside delivery, email manager@montpelierfarmersmarket.com .

The following vendors are scheduled to be in attendance, according to the Farmers Market Facebook page:

Art Tiles — www.jravenarttile.com / jwalraven@gmail.com (handmade tiles and clay vessels)

Barbara Leber Art — barbaraleber.com (original art, cards)

Burelli Farm — 802-595-6444, pandorafarmvt.square.site/ peter@burellifarm.com (meat and eggs)

Cate Hill Orchard — catehillorchard.com (lamb, cheese, apples)

Earth Rhythm Herbals — earthrhythmherbal.com, earthrhythmherbal@gmail.com or 802-229-4176 for CBD products (herbal tinctures)

Field Stone Farm — www.fieldstonefarmvt.com (produce)

Fledgling Farmstead — 802-505-5000 fledglingfarmstead.com (meat)

Fool’s Farm Flowers — astondu@yahoo.com (perennials, cut flowers)

Gracie’s Tamales — graciestamales@madriver.com (Mexican-style prepared food)

Heartwood Farm — 802-755-9052 / Andy.heartwoodfarm@gmail.com (produce, starter plants, maple syrup)

Hillside Botanicals — hillsidebotanicals.com (medicinal herb seedlings, CBD salve, duck eggs, cut flowers)

Huard Family Farm — 802-279-0429 huardfamilyfarm.com (goat products)

Iona Tea — ionatea.com (specialty leaf teas)

Jesse French Metalworks — (jewelry)

Lazy Lady Farm — laini@lazylady.com /

lazyladyfarm.com/pre-order.html (cheese and meat)

LePage Farm — lepagefarm.square.site/ (produce)

Mansfield Mushroom — 802-585-5465 / beckferguson@gmail.com (foraged mushrooms)

May Day Studio — maydaystudio.com (note cards, gift wrap, art prints, journals, photo albums)

Mediterranean Mix — (prepared food)

Mt. Mansfield Creamery — 802-888-7686 mtmansfieldcreamery.com (cheese)

Owl Hill — 802-793-7328 (produce)

Pearce’s Poultry — facebook.com/hillsidefarmVT/ (meat, eggs, apple cider vinegar)

Peg’s Pantry — pgrdnldy@aol.com (baked goods)

Pete’s Greens — squareup.com/store/petesgreens (produce)

Red Hen Baking — alyssa@redhenbaking.com / 802-223-5200 x12 (bread, baked goods)

Red Moon Artisans — rosekapoho@yahoo.com (earrings, necklaces)

Robert Linck (Fusda Farm) — fusdafarm.com/ (produce)

Silloway Maple — sillowaymaple.com – use code PICKUP at checkout for 10 percent off

St. Johnsbury Distillery — bhughes@stjdistillery.com (rum)

Sweet Rowen Farmstead — sweetrowen.com (cheese)

Trenchers Farmhouse — trenchersfarmhouse.com (fresh pasta, sauces)

The Wild Side of Vermont — thewildsideofvermont@comcast.net / 802-461-6681 / my-site-108804-102856.square.site (pesto, honey, foraged food)

Woodbelly Pizza —woodbellypizza.com (fresh-baked pizza, etc.)