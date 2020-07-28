Homeless Man Cited for Trespassing at Humane Society

Troopers were called to the Central Vermont Humane Society in East Montpelier on Monday, July 27, and again on July 28, to a report of someone unlawfully entering the building.

According to police, Joseph Cross, 54, homeless, was charged with unlawful trespass after he first “entered the Central Vermont Humane Society through a door not accessible to the general public” on Monday at around 3:20 p.m. By the time police arrived, Cross had left. Then, on Tuesday, July 28 at around 8:41 a.m., Cross returned and tried to get in the building again.

This time troopers were able to speak with Cross. He was issued a citation for the violation of unlawful trespass, and released to appear in Washington County Criminal Court to answer to the charges. Unlawful trespass is a violation of Title 13 Vermont Statutes Annotated 3705.

A call to Central Vermont Humane Society was not immediately returned.

