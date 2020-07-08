Casting Call: History Channel TV Show Seeks Local Subjects

Sarah Perkins at the TV Show ‘American Pickers’ on the History Channel has announced the show will be recording in New England this September. “Our show has updated our schedule and we will now be returning to New England (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont) this September. We’re still looking for leads throughout the region, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them!” Perkins wrote in an email to The Bridge.

‘American Pickers’ is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

“We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by each state. While we plan to be in New England in September, we will continue to reschedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking! If you feel it appropriate, we really hope you’re able to help us let the people in your backyards know!”

Contact 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or our email, which is AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

‘American Pickers’ scheduled to come to New England and are looking for people with lots of junk, er, vintage treasures. Courtesy photo.

Also, please note that Mike and Frank only pick private collections so NO stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.