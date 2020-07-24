Escapee from St. J. Prison Possibly Headed for Waterbury

Vermont State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury early Friday morning. The man, Shannon Edwards, is white, 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds, police said.

Further investigation indicates that Edwards poses a potential threat to public safety, according to state police. Members of the community should keep an eye out for Edwards. Anyone with a possible sighting should not approach him and instead immediately call 911 or their local police department.

According to a news report in 2018, Edwards, “pleaded guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to four felony counts of burglary as well as misdemeanor counts of giving false information to law enforcement, violating conditions of release and possession of stolen property.”

“The state dropped other charges such as retail theft, possession of a regulated drug and more violations of conditions of release, per the plea agreement,” the report in the Times Argus states, and additionally, “Three of the burglaries took place in Plainfield in June 2017.” They occurred on Lower Road and East Hill Road.

Lt. Hugh O’Donnell, in a press conference that was posted online Friday, urged people to “stay away from him” because he has used threatening language in the past. A warrant has been issued for him for $200,000 bail for all New England states. “I ask that people are vigilant. Be cognizant of your surroundings, and if you see anything, give us a call,” O’Donnell said.

The search for Edwards is continuing at various locations throughout Vermont, including the St. Johnsbury and Middlesex-Waterbury areas.

On July 24, at approximately 0114 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the Northeast Correctional Complex for a report of an escaped inmate. Troopers arrived on scene and learned that Edwards, 35, escaped the facility by scaling an exterior fence.

Troopers checked the area, issued a be on the lookout, and a K9 was deployed to follow the scent trail. Edwards was not located, and is believed to be travelling back to Waterbury, where he is originally from.

Edwards has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a white long-sleeve T-shirt, dark gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.