Construction Starts on Taylor Street This Week

The City of Montpelier will begin construction on Taylor Street this coming week. This project will result in new curbs and sidewalks, street lights, green stormwater infrastructure, and pavement on Taylor Street. Traffic flow on Taylor Street will be modified to allow for southbound movement only (from State Street to Memorial Drive) starting on the morning of July 13. All driveways will remain accessible, but vehicles entering Taylor Street will do so from State Street and vehicles exiting Taylor Street will do so by traveling southbound to Memorial Drive. The City is very excited to see this project move forward and eagerly anticipates an improved Taylor Street featuring the amenities that are consistent throughout the remainder of our downtown.

Submitted by Jhasmine Lamb, executive assistant to the city manager, Montpelier