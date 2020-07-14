Calendar of Events 7.15.20

Wednesday, July 15

Mood Disorders Support Group: Via Zoom. Peer and professionally led support for people coping with mood disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, seasonal affective disorder, postpartum depression, dysthymia, and more. We share our experience, strength, and hope to support each other on our mental health journey. Every Wed. 4–5 pm. Free. For more information and meeting code, contact Rosanne at 917-1959 or rosanne@rosanne.info

Friday, July 17

The Real McCoy. Breathtaking stunts and lighting fast wit will have everyone in the family cheering for this show full of awe and laughs. Entrance to the event will be limited to 65. Spread out on the lawn or sit on the patio. 6:30 pm. The Miso Hungry food truck will be on site 4–8 pm. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. Reserve your free ticket at highlandartsvt.org

Wednesday, July 22

Mood Disorders Support Group: Via Zoom. See event listing under July 15.

Saturday, July 25

Counterpoint Viewing Party. Via YouTube Live, we’ll show footage of recent performances and videos that put inspiring images to some of our favorite songs. Counterpoint singers will reminisce about our past, talk about the future, and answer your questions! 7 pm. youtube.com/user/natlewvt/featured

Sunday, July 26

Brunch with Andrew Koehler. Join us on the patio for brunch and a concert of improvised jazz standards, and modern and familiar tunes. 10 am–1 pm. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. Free. highlandartsvt.org. Reserve your free ticket at highlandartsvt.org.

Wednesday, July 29

Mood Disorders Support Group: Via Zoom. See event listing under July 15.

Thursday, July 30

Compost Basics: A Free Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District Webinar. 1 pm Register: cvswmd.org/workshop-registration.html

Friday, July 31

Sky Blue Boys & Cookie. Dan (“Banjo Dan”) and Willy Lindner with Carrie (“Cookie”) Cook. Variety is the hallmark of The Sky Blue Boys & Cookie: part old-timey, part folk, and part bluegrass — but mostly unpredictable. 6:30–7:30 pm. Food by chef Jimmy D. Kennedy available 4–8 pm. Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro. Reserve your free ticket at highlandartsvt.org

Wednesday, August 5

Mood Disorders Support Group: Via Zoom. See event listing under July 15.

Thursday, August 6

Don’t Flush That!: a Free Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District Webinar. 2 pm. Register: cvswmd.org/workshop-registration.html

Saturday, August 8

Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance and Central Vermont Runners Virtual Suffrage 5K Scramble. Aug. 8–15. Individuals, friends, organizations, clubs, and corporations are invited to form groups to commemorate the Women’s Suffrage Centennial. Participants will run or walk the 5K (3.11 miles) route of their choice, at any interval and at any pace, between the 8th and the 15th in a “Votes for Women/Votes for All” sash and submit photos to celebrate their accomplishment. $20. For more info: cvrunners.org/cvr-races/suffrage-scramble. Register: letsdothis.com/us/e/suffrage-scramble-5k-virtual-event-187864

Sunday, August 9

Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance and Central Vermont Runners Virtual Suffrage 5K Scramble. See event description under Aug. 8

Monday, August 10

Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance and Central Vermont Runners Virtual Suffrage 5K Scramble. See event description under Aug. 8.

Tuesday, August 11

Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance and Central Vermont Runners Virtual Suffrage 5K Scramble. See event description under Aug. 8.

Wednesday, August 12

Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance and Central Vermont Runners Virtual Suffrage 5K Scramble. See event description under Aug. 8.

Mood Disorders Support Group: Via Zoom. See event listing under July 15.

ART EXHIBITS

Through July 25: Caroline Tavelli-Abar, Moments of Joy. These works share pieces of the artist’s journey when mental health became a priority and healing necessary. Axel’s Gallery, 5 Stowe St., Waterbury. axelsgallery.com

Through August 2: Glen Coburn Hutcheson, Boxers and Friends. In Hutcheson’s series of sculptures, he makes abstract forms out of starched clothing — often his own discarded T-shirts and boxers. The forms twist, grow, and embody the same sense of spontaneity as his earlier series of colorful squiggle paintings. Virtual artist talk; July 21, 7 pm. The Front Gallery, 6 Barre St., Montpelier. In-person viewing by appointment. For more info and Zoom invitation: thefrontvt.com/event/glen-coburn-hutcheson-boxers-and-friends/

Through October 11: Triad 2020: Art During Covid-19. New paintings by artists Patrick Dunfey, Pam Glick, and Richard Jacobs. The Bundy Modern, 361 Bundy Rd., Waitsfield. By appointment: 777-2713. bundymodern.com

