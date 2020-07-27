BREAKING: Intersection Reopened After Gas Leak

A propane leak in the basement under the former Blue Stone café in downtown Montpelier closed the surrounding area to traffic for about two hours on Monday morning. The odor of propane was strong at the intersection of State and Main streets.

Fire Department Chief Bob Gowan said that the propane had been shut off and gas was being ventilated from the basement.

“It’s still too intense for us to go down there yet, but we should be able to go inside soon,” he said at 10:30 am. The closure was a precaution against the potential for explosion from the gas.

Traffic was reopened on Main and State streets shortly after noon but East State street remained closed.

Traffic was detoured and pedestrian access was maintained through downtown but

people were directed to walk outside a perimeter marked by cones and barricades.



Updated at 1: 30 pm.