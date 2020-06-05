Second Food Distribution at Airport Sees Lowered Demand

The demand for food at the second distribution at the Knapp airport in Berlin on June 4 was much lower than for the event held May 15. Sponsored by Vermont Emergency Management, the Vermont National Guard, and the Vermont Foodbank, the food distribution program is designed to help people in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Families were to receive boxes of nonperishable food along with produce, chicken, and dairy products provided by the Abbey Group. The event was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the photo, taken at approximately 12:30 p.m., only of small number of cars were waiting in line at the distribution point. Although witnesses said cars began arriving hours before the distribution was slated to open at 10 a.m., the volume of traffic had not reached anything near what it was on May 15, when cars were backed up on Airport Road back toward Upper Prospect Street in Barre.