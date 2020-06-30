Precise Thermal Imaging Technology Installed at Central Vermont Medical Center

BERLIN — During April and May, when the emerging threat of COVID-19 was transforming health services protocols daily, all patients and staff entering the building at Central Vermont Medical Center were required to have their temperature checked with an oral thermometer. But the resulting long lines and inevitable, physically — distanced waits came to an end last week with the installation of a non-invasive, thermal measuring system with high precision and capable of scanning as many as six people per second as they walk through the screening area.

While installation of the system cost approximately $40,000, “Much of that cost will be offset over time by reducing the number of staff required to manage the screening,” said Vice President of Human Resources and Clinical Operations Robert Patterson. Rather than needing four to five staff members working at the screening station, just two can manage the new set up.

“Once people answer a few questions about their health, they simply walk into the facility and their temperature is automatically taken. It greatly decreases the time it takes for them to enter, eliminates the need to remove their masks, and decreases the time they spend in close proximity to our staff, which keeps everyone safer.” Patterson explained.

The Medical Center’s Montpelier-based security system vendor Vermont Security, LLC recommended the system after learning about growing lines and other issues created by the screening process.

“We take our time to really understand the problems our clients are wrestling with. Then we build a customized solution to improve their operations,” said Jesse Harper, president and founder of Montpelier-based Vermont Security.

“With our non-contact thermal temperature solution our clients automate the temperature screening process. This minimizes the number of secondary checks, significantly reducing human resource cost, improving safety, and enhancing the employee and patient experience when entering the building.” Harper added.

