Pet of the Week – Zanotti

Zanotti is a sweet gal who can’t wait to find a new place to call her own! She originally came to Central Vermont Humane Society when she was found nursing kittens at a local recycling facility! Her kittens have found their new homes, and now it’s Zanotti’s turn for a life of luxury! While nursing her kittens, she was in a foster home that had other cats, dogs, and older children, and she did great.

1589 VT Route 14S, East Montpelier Phone: (802) 476-3811

Zanotti, photo courtesy of the Central Vermont Humane Society

Text Provided by the Central Vermont Humane Society.