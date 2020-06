Laz is an older cat who just received a cat dental checkup to help him stay healthy! He is familiar with an indoor-only lifestyle with other cats, respectful canines, and older adults. Laz is a great time-teller; is it time to wake up? Time to make the doughnuts? Or time to eat?

Laz is your side-kick who is going to help you the whole time!

Content provided by Central Vermont Humane Society.