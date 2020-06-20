Juneteenth in Montpelier Meant Good Food

According to a posting on Facebook before the event, “Some of you may already know about the history of Juneteenth and some of you may not. “Remembering Juneteenth” is aiming to bring awareness and educate our community about the importance of this date. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. This event is picnic style, please bring your own chairs and blanket. Pack your own picnic or food will be offered by pre-purchase, see below for options. There will be music, speakers, an action table and dancing!”

Food vendors included Kool Runninz, Mary’s Ghanaian Kitchen, and more.