Heard on the Street

Chief Peete to Get Sworn in, Wrightsville Open, Food For Thought to Make Bagels, Moretown Bridge to Close

New Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete. Courtesy photo

New Police Chief Brian Peete Plans Virtual Town Halls

MONTPELIER — The swearing-in ceremony for Police Chief Brian Peete will be this Wednesday, July 1 at 9 a.m. The event will take place outdoors in front of City Hall, weather permitting.

In an effort to meet residents and gather feedback, Chief Peete then has scheduled three virtual town halls on ZOOM. Chief Peete would like to meet with the people of Montpelier to solicit feedback as to how the Montpelier Police Department can continue to provide the best possible service to its community. He also plans to schedule an in-person meet-and-greet in the near future. The schedule for the virtual town halls are as follows:

July 3 Virtual Town Halls:

12 p.m. Meeting ID 986 6240 4017

Invite link: https://zoom.us/j/98662404017?pwd=UWMzZkE1UG13MXRVempLSmVHcnBZQT09

6 p.m. Meeting ID 964 2770 3385

Invite link: https://zoom.us/j/96427703385?pwd=R2dUUEtGYldpTTRrYzZOVEIvWXJZZz09

July 9 Virtual Town Hall:

6:30 p.m. meeting ID 986 3829 6778

Invite link: https://zoom.us/j/98638296778?pwd=SkRNTVQ0SVMyMnVDelJNT2VvWkl1UT09

Wrightsville Opens

MIDDLESEX — Wrightsville Beach and the surrounding park are in full swing for summer and open daily from 9 a.m. to dusk. They have implemented Stay Safe protocols, and after two weeks of operation, the changes have been well received by the public. To give you another activity this year, disc golf is included in all passes. The picnic area (grills and tables) reopened last week, and rental boats will be available again beginning this weekend. You can pay for day passes and season passes at the beach or buy your season pass at: http://www.wrightsvillebeachvt.com.

Submitted by Collin O’Neil, manager, the Wrightsville Beach Recreation District

Food For Thought (former Bagitos) to Serve Bagels

MONTPELIER — Food For Thought at 28 Main Street (former Bagitos) will begin serving bagels July 3. Owner Sara Lourie asks people to order by Wednesday, July 1 by 6 p.m. for a Friday, July 3 order. The number is (802) 585-0223.

Bridge Over Mad River to Close for Construction

MORETOWN — The bridge just north of Old Gulf Road and south of Pony Farm Road will be closed from approximately August 3 through October 17. Preclosure construction work is scheduled to begin on August 3. The bridge then is anticipated to be closed on August 17 and not to be reopened until October 17. The project should be complete by November.

The bridge was constructed in 1928, and has been deemed structurally deficient. The new bridge will be wider and have a longer span.

For more information contact Jennifer Zorn, public information consultant at jzorn@mjinc.com

or (802) 862-9381, extension 1410.