Friday is Back. Montpelier is Alive.

After months of isolation at home, and a slow “opening of the spigot”, as Governor Phil Scott says, Montpelier residents were out on a Friday night almost like a pre-COVID 19 lockdown Friday night June 12.

The outdoor seating at Sarducci’s on Main Street seemed to be crowded as did the outdoor parklet seating at Positive Pie and the sidewalk tables at Julio’s.

Hopefully our town will continue to come to life as the summer progresses. We could sure use it!