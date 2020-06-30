Fans to Attend Thunder Road

BARRE – Thunder Road officials announced today that the track has received state approval to allow limited fan attendance at the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular on Thursday, July 2. It will be the first event at the track with front gate attendance permitted since the beginning of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.

Per the terms of the agreement, Thunder Road’s seating area will be divided into different sections, with a limited amount of tickets sold per section. Fans are required to remain in the section they purchased ticket(s) for throughout the event.

Thunder Road season pass holders will be given priority for seating at this Thursday’s event and will continue to receive priority for as long as attendance restrictions are in place. Those who have not yet spoken with the track office must call (802) 244-6963 ext. 4 by end-of-day Tuesday to be guaranteed a seat.

The remaining tickets will be sold in advance on a first-come-first-serve basis. Tickets can be purchased by calling (802) 244-6963 ext. 1.

Admission is $15 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. There will be no ticket sales at the track. Due to the restrictions on fan attendance, the originally scheduled fireworks display has been postponed.

Several other guidelines and regulations will be in place for those attending. Fans must enter through the gate assigned for their section and must also use the bathrooms and concessions assigned to their section. Face masks are highly recommended while groups who did not come to the track together must remain at least six feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be available, and all attendees are encouraged to wash their hands frequently.

Further guidance will be provided to those who purchase tickets. If fans do not yet feel safe at the track or cannot follow the guidance provided, they are asked not to attend the event.

“This is another big step in the right direction,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “Our fans have been incredibly supportive of us the last two weeks while we’ve been doing the pay-per-view only format, and we’re excited some of them will finally get the chance to be at the track again.”

For those who can’t make it to Thursday’s event, Northeast Sports Network (NSN) will continue to offer pay-per-view live coverage of the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular as well as all Thunder Road events for the foreseeable future. The cost of this Thursday’s broadcast is $15 with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. The broadcast can be ordered in advance at www.NSNsports.net.

“NSN has done a great job for us in a tough situation,” Michaud added. “We realize that, with the limits on ticket sales, not everyone will be able to attend who wants to — and understandably, some people might not yet feel safe attending. By continuing the pay-per-view, everyone still has the opportunity to watch all the action at the Nation’s Site of Excitement in some form.”

The Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular goes to post at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m. A full card of action is scheduled for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. Admission is $15 for adults for $3 for kids ages 6-12. Tickets are available for advance purchase only by calling (802) 244-6963 ext. 1.

Northeast Sports Network will also offer a $15 live pay-per-view broadcast of the event. The broadcast can be viewed on the NSN website as well as most mobile and smart TV platforms.

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com. You can also get updates on Facebook and Twitter at @ThunderRoadVT.

For more about the Northeast Sports Network, visit www.NSNsports.net or follow them on Facebook and Twitter at @NSNsports.

From a press release