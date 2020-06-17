Extraordinary Senior Project

Montpelier High School graduating seniors Mandy Abu Aziz, left, and Mary Ann Songhurst, far right, flanked Montpelier High School alumna Noel Riby-Williams at the State House June 7. These three organized Honour Their Names to recognize black people killed by law enforcement officers in recent years. The event attracted by some estimates up to 5,000 people. Photo by Carla Occaso.

