Catholic Charity Supports Good Samaritan Haven with Donation

Good Samaritan Haven is the beneficiary of a $700.00 donation from Catholic Life Charity. The gift from Catholic Life Chapter St. Jean 443 is to show its backing for the work Good Samaritan Haven does to support homeless people in this difficult time of COVID-19.

Jeanine Young toured the homeless shelter during her presentation of Catholic Life’s donation to support the homeless. Ms. Young expressed her Chapter’s appreciation for the work Good Samaritan Haven does to positively advance the dignity of the homeless, keeping the homeless safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and giving options to the poor and vulnerable in the community.

Executive Director of Good Samaritan Haven (Rick DeAngelis left) with Jeanine Young (right) of Catholic Life Charity

Rick DeAngelis expressed his deep appreciation for the kind donation saying, “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our shelter system. Miracles like this are helping us to keep everyone safe.” Mr. DeAngelis spoke to Ms. Young further about the work Good Samaritan Haven does, how the COVID-19 situation has changed the approach to caring for the homeless in the community, and challenges of the homeless.