A Note to Our Readers

Starting with this issue we have a new editor, Carla Occaso, overseeing The Bridge print and web operations. Many of you may remember Carla as the managing editor under Nat Frothingham when he was the editor and publisher of The Bridge. We feel fortunate to have her back. The prior editor, Mara Brooks, left her position in May to pursue other ventures. We wish her well.

As you may have noticed, we have temporarily reduced the frequency of publication to one issue per month due to the pandemic. Each issue will be mailed to all subscribers and to all households in the 05602 ZIP code and will also be available to be picked up at our many drop locations. The once-a-month schedule will continue at least through July and August.

We are trying to make up for this decrease in publication frequency by relying on our website for breaking news. In fact, over the past few months we have managed to scoop several other local news sources with breaking stories. Be sure to check out montpelierbridge.org regularly.

Last, we have revamped the email system at The Bridge. We are using editor@montpelierbridge.org as our primary inbox, so please make sure you add that address to your list of contacts and use it to send along news releases, news tips, and any other communications to our editorial offices.

J. Gregory Gerdel is president of the Bridge Board of Directors.