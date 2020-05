Hello! I’m new to CVHS, so staff and myself are getting to know each other. In my previous home I was exposed to other felines, dogs, and an active environment. I’m young, and can’t wait to find a new place to call my own. I was brought to CVHS when my human mom passed away. Do you have a place for me?



Text provided by the Central Vermont Humane Society.