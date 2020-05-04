Pet of the Week: Skye

Skye is a beautiful, uniquely marked feline who can’t wait to find her new adventure in this world. She came to CVHS from another shelter, and is seeking an adopter who can give Skye a special home. She has recently had ear polyps removed from both ears, to try to correct her head tilt that has been typical of her since her being at the other shelter. She seeks a home with an adopter who can keep her indoors, and safe from anything she might climb onto and fall from.

Skye needs a low-key home that is full of love, but does not have any rambunctious canines or kiddos. Do you have a special home that can provide for Skye?

To learn more about Skye, go to centralvermonthumane.org/

Text courtesy of the Central Vermont Humane Society.