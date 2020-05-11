Pet of the Week: Fuschia

Fuchsia is named after an exotic flower, as she’s an exotic gal with many colors to show. A busy gal who sometimes wants attention and other times would like to rule the roost without your input. She’s seeks a home with plenty of space to explore and humans that will give her attention.

At CVHS they are seeing her be quite obsessive with her food, so she needs a human that can monitor her food intake (not free-feed) and knows not to try to take anything tasty away from her. Her previous home had other felines and humans so she does have feline experience but prefers a male friend, not a female.

For more information, go to centralvermonthumane.org

Text provided by the Central Vermont Humane Society.