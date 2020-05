To the Editor,

After reading the article in The Bridge about leaching of PFAs into our water, I wondered: Why are we not contemplating regulations that restrict the sale of items containing PFAs in Vermont? And why aren’t environmental groups asking for boycotts of the material? It seems to me that consumer action has proved to be effective in the past in getting rid of harmful chemical problems. Is there any legislation to label products containing PFAs?

Thank you,

Dianne Richardson, Montpelier