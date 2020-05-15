Hundreds Line Up for Food Distribution in Berlin

Cars lined up on the taxiway and main runway of the Edward F. Knapp state airport in Berlin on Friday morning for a food distribution event sponsored by Vermont Emergency Management, the Vermont National Guard, and the Vermont Foodbank.

The program is designed to help people in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stream of cars stretched back along Airport Road toward Upper Prospect Street in Barre on the east side of the airport. Families were to receive boxes of nonperishable food along with produce, chicken, and dairy products provided by the Abbey Group. The event was scheduled to run from 10 am to 2 pm.

Food distribution events will continue at the following locations around the state throughout the month, according the Vermont Emergency Management website:

Story continues below

Tuesday, May 19: Bromley Mountain, 3984 VT Route 11, Peru.

Wednesday, May 20: Middlebury State Airport, 467 Airport Rd, Middlebury.

Thursday, May 21 : Thetford Academy 304 Academy Rd, Thetford.

Friday, May 22: Morrisville-Stowe State Airport, 2305 Laporte Rd, Morristown.

Tuesday, May 26: Burlington High School, 52 Institute Rd.

Wednesday, May 27: Brattleboro Area TBD.

Thursday, May 28: Franklin County State Airport, 629 Airport Rd, Swanton.

Fri day, May 29: Caledonia County State Airport, 2107 Pudding Hill Rd, Lyndonville.

Each household will receive:

– 2 gallons of milk;

– 2 box of meat (10 lbs of grilled chicken filet/strip and 10 lbs of breaded chicken tenders/patties);

– 1 box of produce (15-25 lbs of assorted seasonal vegetables, mostly local);

– 1 box of Cabot dairy products (4 lbs cheddar cheese, 1.5 lbs American cheese, 2 lbs butter;

– 1 box of 10-15 FEMA box meals (per family member).

Pull up in your car, open your trunk, and the appropriate amount of food will be loaded by members of the Vermont National Guard.

Please be sure there is plenty of space available in your car for the boxes of food.

The National Guard requests that you please not bring your pet to ensure their safety while loading MREs into vehicles.

Those who are ill, have been advised to quarantine, or lack transportation can send a friend or relative to pick up meals for them.

If there are no events in your area and are in need, you can always dial 2-1-1 to find food resources near you.